Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years

Sheila Riley is ending her successful career with a smile!
Sheila Riley is ending her successful career with a smile!(SCO)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the school year comes to an end, Wilkinson Elementary school teacher is ending her 35-year journey of a successful teaching career,

Sheila Riley is a first-grade teacher at Wilkinson and has spent most of her teaching career at this school.

Riley has taught several generations of students and credits her mentors for their words of wisdom.

You can only do one step at a time, and that stuck with me for a long time,” Riley said.

Riley reflects on the last few decades of teaching remembering the September 11 terrorist attacks vividly.

Remembering the plane hitting the towers in real-time in her classroom TV.

Riley says that it is important to protect young minds and that the importance of parents and teachers working together is critical in order to protect their children from the unexplainable.

In her off time, she is planning to take the next few months to fish and spend quality time with her husband.

