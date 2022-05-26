Rain chances will go up Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will go up over the next 48 hours. At the same time, a very weak cold front will advance into Florida. The front will bring better rain chances into north Florida but will also tend to fall apart as it sinks south into central Florida.

The combination of the front, moisture, and warm air will double our rain chances on Friday. But it’s important to remember that even so, our rain chance will only rise to about 40% at most. Most of Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy.

Today will be a lot like yesterday. Some clouds in the morning will mix out and bring a mostly sunny day. Late afternoon clouds will build along the sea breeze inland and a few showers will form in the late day and early overnight. The storms will focus on inland locations but a few will drift back to the coast and into the Gulf.

