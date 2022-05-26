Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Rain chances stay low on Thursday

Weak cold front approaches on Friday
Perfect beach weather on Siesta Key
Perfect beach weather on Siesta Key(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can expect to see another nice day on Thursday as the moisture content stays fairly low and a more southerly component to the wind which will limit coastal storms but bring a little better chance for inland storms. We will see generally mostly sunny skies on Thursday becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. The high on Thursday will be near 87 at the beach and near 90 elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE turning to the SSW later in the day.

Better chance for inland storms
Better chance for inland storms(WWSB)

Friday we will see the possibility of a few coastal showers or an isolated thunderstorm along the coast around sunrise with the main focus of storms well inland as winds turn to the SW at 10-15 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a high near 88 degrees.

Over the weekend look for a 30% chance for scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

For Memorial day look for partly cloudy skies with a better chance for a few scattered late day storms. These storms will be developing inland and then move toward the beaches later in the day. Highs will be near 90 and a low in the low 70s. The rain chance on Monday is 40%.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 10-15 knots and turning to the SW during the mid afternoon. Seas will be 2-3 feet for intercoastal waters and 3-4 feet offshore.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

