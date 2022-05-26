Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port Police seeing rise in rental scams

North Port Police warning of online rental scams
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are warning citizens of a series of scams in the area involving phony real estate listings, officials said.

Police explain the scam in a YouTube video like this: Scammers copy photos and descriptions of legitimate rental property listings and post them on sites such as Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, often at a lower price.

Potential buyers send deposits to the scammers, who then disappear.

Police spokesman Josh Taylor says they have discovered 15 such incidents in the area in the past year.

Anyone who feels they have been the victim of such a scam is urged to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm
Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Palmetto man killed after being hit by train
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Sheila Riley is ending her successful career with a smile!
Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years
Road closures in Sarasota for Memorial Day parade
Sarasota to see road closures Monday due to Memorial Day parade
North Port Police warning of online rental scams
North Port Police warning of online rental scams
Tampa man convicted of drug trafficking at trial