Manatee County CFO resigns, citing clashes with county administrator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s chief financial officer of more than 10 years has resigned, charging County Administrator Scott Hopes has interfered with her ability to do her job.

Jan Brewer’s letter is dated May 24, the day County Commissioners voted to give Hopes a $10,000 raise and extend his contract to September 2023.

In her letter, Brewer alleges Hopes directed staff to withhold information about employees to her and did not invite her to a meeting involving other members of her department. “I cannot help but be concerned that other information is being maintained in this manner as well,” she wrote.

“The exclusion of the CFO from the conversation is not healthy for the organization.”

Brewer’s letter comes on the heels of the May 24 meeting where commissioners spent more than three hours locked in a fiery discussion over Hopes’ future with the county, ignited by another alarming letter penned by the clerk and circuit court and comptroller.

In that letter, Angel Colonneso laid out a series of complaints against the county administrator referencing issues with communication, organization and fiscal responsibility.

A stream of citizens also called in or spoke in person at the meeting during a public comment session, demanding more transparency from the board. Several of them insisted the board needs to approve an investigation to see if Colonneso’s claims have merit and to ensure transparency between the county and taxpayers.

In the end, commissioners voted 4-3 vote to give Hopes another $10,000 with his contract extension, lifting his salary to $215,000 along with deferred compensation.

In her letter, Brewer said the accountability of public servants is paramount. “I came to Manatee and have lived (and thrived) by the ACE philosophy -- Accountability, Civility and Ethics. I believe the taxpayers of Manatee deserve no less from the people they are paying to handle services. My concern is to the well-being of the employees and the adherence to policies we strive to maintain.”

The county announced Thursday that Deputy Director for Budget Sheila McLean has been named interim CFO.

The text of Jan Brewer’s letter is below: