Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Local UPS store owner donates thousands of books to Manatee County

(WHSV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A local U-P-S store owner Mike Hornyak donated 1,707 books to the books for kids in Manatee County.

The donation helps over 4,000 students in Manatee County and between three locations in Lakewood Ranch, they have collectively gathered a little over $2,000.

UPS asked customers to round up their change as a donation to the program and the money from the donations is going to be used to buy books for kids.

“I wanted everyone to know that we are a part of this community,” Hornyak said.

33 boxes arrived at the UPS store filled with books and all the books were sent out to schools across Manatee County for students to use.

UPS collects donations all year long to help the Toys for Tots literary program.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm
Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Palmetto man killed after being hit by train
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Weak cold front fades as it passes through
A chance for a few morning showers
Laser Light Show at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
Laser light shows are back at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
Celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by joining the Tampa St. Jude Walk/Run
Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes has been accused by outgoing Chief Financial Officer...
Manatee County CFO resigns, citing clashes with county administrator