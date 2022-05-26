Local UPS store owner donates thousands of books to Manatee County

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A local U-P-S store owner Mike Hornyak donated 1,707 books to the books for kids in Manatee County.

The donation helps over 4,000 students in Manatee County and between three locations in Lakewood Ranch, they have collectively gathered a little over $2,000.

UPS asked customers to round up their change as a donation to the program and the money from the donations is going to be used to buy books for kids.

“I wanted everyone to know that we are a part of this community,” Hornyak said.

33 boxes arrived at the UPS store filled with books and all the books were sent out to schools across Manatee County for students to use.

UPS collects donations all year long to help the Toys for Tots literary program.

