Laser light shows are back at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Laser Light Show at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
Laser Light Show at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) - The shows were stopped for two decades after a fire that destroyed the planetarium. After rebuilding it took time to get the laser equipment used for the shows.

The museum will be five times a week at seven and nine at night. The first two weeks are booked up, but popular shows will be replayed at the end of the summer.

“These laser shows are kind of an updated version of what you may have seen 20 years ago,” said Ashley Waite Director of Museum experience.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

