FREE MEALS FOR MANATEE COUNTY KIDS AND TEENS THIS SUMMER

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County kids and teens will be receiving free meals this summer beginning Tuesday, May 31st.

The Summer BreakSpot program has been around for 15 years and has helped provide nourishment to manatee children during the long summer months.

This program allows kids at multiple locations to be provided free meals.

This program is a part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program providing children and teens ages 18 and under free meals. This program is not income-based and is available for all kids and teens.

Meals will be provided to students attending the School District of Manatee County summer programs, as well as other local summer camps, community centers and churches.

There will be three mobile food trucks and two mobile Caboose food vehicles that will deliver meals to locations in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish.

To find the nearest summer BreakSpot locations:

· Call 211

· Text “Food” to 304-304

· Visit website: www.SummerBreakSpot.org beginning June 1st. The school district has locations listed on this website in the meantime.

