Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FREE MEALS FOR MANATEE COUNTY KIDS AND TEENS THIS SUMMER

(WAFB)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County kids and teens will be receiving free meals this summer beginning Tuesday, May 31st.

The Summer BreakSpot program has been around for 15 years and has helped provide nourishment to manatee children during the long summer months.

This program allows kids at multiple locations to be provided free meals.

This program is a part of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services program providing children and teens ages 18 and under free meals. This program is not income-based and is available for all kids and teens.

Meals will be provided to students attending the School District of Manatee County summer programs, as well as other local summer camps, community centers and churches.

There will be three mobile food trucks and two mobile Caboose food vehicles that will deliver meals to locations in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish.

To find the nearest summer BreakSpot locations:

· Call 211

· Text “Food” to 304-304

· Visit website: www.SummerBreakSpot.org beginning June 1st. The school district has locations listed on this website in the meantime.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm
Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Palmetto man killed after being hit by train
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes has been accused by outgoing Chief Financial Officer...
Manatee County CFO resigns, citing clashes with county administrator
Sheila Riley is ending her successful career with a smile!
Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years
Road closures in Sarasota for Memorial Day parade
Sarasota to see road closures Monday due to Memorial Day parade
North Port Police are saying people should beware of scams on sites such as Craigslist or...
North Port Police seeing rise in rental scams