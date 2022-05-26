Advertise With Us
Disaster prep sales tax holiday starts Saturday

Kits should include important documents and medications, along with unperishable food and a good supply of drinking water.(WITN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s annual sales tax holiday for disaster supplies begins Monday, and this year, the holiday is longer -- and pet supplies are now on the list of tax-free goods.

The holiday runs from Saturday, May 28 to Friday, June 10.

The holiday was extended this year from 10 to 14 days. For the first time, household pet supplies such as pet food, leashes, collars, beds and portable kennels are included in the list of items eligible to be purchased tax-free.

“Keeping a fully stocked disaster supply kit with at least seven days of supplies for each family member, including pets, is an essential component of disaster preparedness,” said the state’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie.

Floridians are expected to save more than $25 million during the next two weeks on items such as flashlights, radios, tarps, batteries and fire extinguishers.

Qualifying disaster preparedness supplies include:

  • Pet leashes, collars, muzzles and pads costing $20 or less;
  • Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less;
  • Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less;
  • Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers costing $70 or less;
  • Tarps and portable pet kennels costing $100 or less; and
  • Generators costing $1,000 or less.

A full list of eligible tax-free items is available here.

