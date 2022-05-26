A chance for a few morning showers

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak frontal system is moving through the panhandle of Florida and is expected to continue to move down toward West Central Florida late Friday into early Saturday morning. This system will change the winds around to the SW which always favors a few coastal showers or an isolated thunderstorm in the morning along the coast and then inland storms during the afternoon.

The rain chances will stay fairly low so we are not expecting a wash out for the weekend but there will be a few morning showers to look out for on Friday and Saturday.

For Friday look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times around sunrise with a few scattered showers possible. The rain chance is at 30%. Winds will be out of the SSE to start the day at 10-15 mph and switch around to the SW later in the afternoon. The high at the beach will be 87 and inland 90 degrees.

Saturday we will once again see a chance for a few showers in the morning along the coast followed by partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and a 40% chance for mainly inland late day storms. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday looks great once again with mostly sunny skies and only a 40% chance for inland storms and a 20% chance for storms along the coast. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 70s.

For Memorial day look for mostly sunny skies during the morning with a good chance for scattered late day showers and storms with the bulk of those storms well inland but a few could work back to the coast during the evening hours.

For the rest of the work week we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s with a good chance for late day storms.

For boaters look for winds out of the SSE turning to the SW at 10-15 knots and seas 2-3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the waterways.

