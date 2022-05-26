Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by joining the Tampa St. Jude Walk/Run

(ALSAC)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is holding a walk/run in honor of childhood cancer awareness month at Amalie Arena.

Registration for this event is available online and in-person and the fee for all walkers is $25 who would like to Opt-In to be a timed runner.

This event is a family-friendly event that unites people together behind the lifesaving mission: finding cures and saving children.

The goal of this event is to raise funds and awareness for the St Jude mission which assists them in strategic plans that could help kids having cancer.

For more information on this event contact Nicole Haau at nicole.huau@alsac.stjude.org or 813-541-1306

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen speaks out about coming out during Venice H.S. graduation ceremony.
Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm
Edward Delehanty
Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player
Palmetto man killed after being hit by train
The mother - wearing just boxers and nursing her baby – charges the predator, scaring the eagle...
WATCH: Mother saves pet goose from eagle attack while simultaneously nursing her baby

Latest News

Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes has been accused by outgoing Chief Financial Officer...
Manatee County CFO resigns, citing clashes with county administrator
Free meals for Manatee County kids and teens this summer
Sheila Riley is ending her successful career with a smile!
Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years
Road closures in Sarasota for Memorial Day parade
Sarasota to see road closures Monday due to Memorial Day parade