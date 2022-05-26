Celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by joining the Tampa St. Jude Walk/Run

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is holding a walk/run in honor of childhood cancer awareness month at Amalie Arena.

Registration for this event is available online and in-person and the fee for all walkers is $25 who would like to Opt-In to be a timed runner.

This event is a family-friendly event that unites people together behind the lifesaving mission: finding cures and saving children.

The goal of this event is to raise funds and awareness for the St Jude mission which assists them in strategic plans that could help kids having cancer.

For more information on this event contact Nicole Haau at nicole.huau@alsac.stjude.org or 813-541-1306

