Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning.

A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the tower. After watching the bird stand and walk along the ground, she called Sarasota Animal Control.

Two officer arrived and captured the osprey and took to the wildlife center, where experts say if all goes well, they will try return it to the nest with its sibling and parents, hopefully within 48 hours.

You can watch the nest on the ABC7 Osprey Cam, any time of the day.

