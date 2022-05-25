Venice High girls JV soccer coach arrested for sexual battery of player

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The coach of Venice High Schools girls JV soccer team as been arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with one of his players, Venice police said.

Edward Delehanty, 31, was a junior varsity soccer coach at the school during the 2021 winter season. During that season, investigators say he began a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old member of the team.

Delehanty allegedly would pick up the girl from her home, to conduct “one-on-one personal coaching.” He would have sex with the girl in his truck and at his home. Detectives discovered audio recordings that corroborate the juvenile victim’s allegations.

Delehanty is no longer employed as a soccer coach at the school, the Venice Police Department said on its Facebook page. The School Board Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Delehanty has been charged with sexual battery by a custodian on a victim under 18.

Anyone with additional information may reach out to Venice Police Detective Courtney Zak at 941-486-2444. Reference case number 22-0533.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.