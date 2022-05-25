Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast schools acknowledge Texas school shooting; flags to fly at half-staff

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flags along the Suncoast are flying at half-staff until sunset Saturday, to honor the victims of the tragedy Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Sarasota County School released a statement late Tuesday saying counselors and resources will be available as needed the three remaining days of the school year:

“This evening we all learned about the heartbreaking tragedy in the small Texas town of Uvalde. We join in their grief over the senseless violence that has forever changed the fabric of that community; it is truly beyond comprehension.

As we all attempt to process today’s events, please be assured that the safety and wellbeing of our school communities and worksites is top priority for Sarasota County Schools. Our district’s Safety & Security team and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department will remain steadfast in our efforts to keep our children and employees protected every day.

We will be coordinating our SCS Police force and local law enforcement agencies to provide an enhanced presence on our school campuses.

Additionally, we will have counselors and resources available as needed for these three remaining days of the school year. Any parent/guardian who feels it would be beneficial to have their child speak with a counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school’s administration.”

The School District of Manatee County also issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying administrators will remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their students.

“Our Chief Safety and Security Officer has reached out to all Principals and District Leaders to remain vigilant during the remaining two days of school. Both remaining school days are early release for students,” said district spokesman Mike Barber.

