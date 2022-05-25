Suncoast reacts to Texas school massacre as debate over gun reform heats up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another horrific shooting. This one at an elementary school in Texas. 21 people dead including 19 children. Many here on the Suncoast say we need stricter gun laws and it has to happen now.

“If you’re a good guy and you’re not going to have a problem with that gun, so be it,” said Carol Rescigno, President of the Brady Sarasota chapter. “You get your background check, you wait a few days, you keep it safe. That’s exactly the way it should be.”

“Background checks are done in Florida all the time, anytime you buy a firearm it’s a background check,” said Francis Misantone, Owner of The Bullet Hole in Sarasota. “Whether it’s a new gun or a used gun, it’s sold in a legitimate licensed gun store, a background check is done.”

Misantone says people have the right to own guns. He says he’s very careful with who he sells guns to and he says his gun store goes through all the proper steps. Misantone says the problem isn’t the guns, it’s the wrong people getting their hands on these guns, especially those with mental issues.

“The gun doesn’t do it by itself, it’s always done by whoever has their hand on it at the time.” said Misantone. “If you’re a responsible person and you’re knowledgeable, there’s not going to be a problem.”

Rescigno says she has been pushing hard for universal background checks for a long time. She says 90 percent of people believe that everyone should have a background check when buying a gun, so something like this school massacre and other shootings could possibly be prevented.

“I’m not one of those people who says nothing will happen because I think something will happen,” said Rescigno. “I think at some point legislators will have to realize that people are more important than their guns.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.