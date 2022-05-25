Suncoast Blood Center delivers blood to South Texas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Blood Center shipped out cases of blood to South Texas as part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps.

The center sent out in-house supplies and called Suncoast donors to assist.

Pamela Gibson is a frequent donor at the Suncoast blood center and said that she received text alerts about donating blood to Texas.

She is one of many people that were at the blood bank donating blood to help those who were affected by the shooting in Texas.

“It’s life or death for people. if there’s no blood left and you got a patient on the table, what are the doctors supposed to do? so yes, and it’s hurricane season every year so it’s good to build a stock up,” Gibson said.

According to Suncoast Blood Center, there is a national blood crisis and donations help assist in the matter however, in Lakewood Ranch donations are going the extra mile.

