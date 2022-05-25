Sarasota National Cemetery to Hold Memorial Day Tribute

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Veteran Affairs Sarasota National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day tribute.

This tribute honors the men and women who made sacrifices in their service in the military to America.

Musicians and vocalists from Pine View School will perform and the names of the fallen military members will be called, and Taps will be played.

There are more than 5 million Americans including Veterans that are buried in VA cemeteries and the VA operates 155 national cemeteries with several soldier lots and monument sites.

This event will be outdoors, and everyone is encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines, wear masks and maintain physical distancing from other individuals at the event.

