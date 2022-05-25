Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota National Cemetery to Hold Memorial Day Tribute

(KTTC)
By Tatyiana Hayes
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Veteran Affairs Sarasota National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day tribute.

This tribute honors the men and women who made sacrifices in their service in the military to America.

Musicians and vocalists from Pine View School will perform and the names of the fallen military members will be called, and Taps will be played.

There are more than 5 million Americans including Veterans that are buried in VA cemeteries and the VA operates 155 national cemeteries with several soldier lots and monument sites.

This event will be outdoors, and everyone is encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines, wear masks and maintain physical distancing from other individuals at the event.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Elver Vega
Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm
Sarasota PD update fatal crash
Update: Woman dies in Sarasota crash at Tamiami Trail and University Parkway
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
BREAKING: Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead
Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround

Latest News

Justin LaGasse
Myakka City man charged with child molestation
Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton....
Manatee authorities looking for missing teen
A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal.
Florida wildlife officials say some manatee food growing
Suncoast schools acknowledge Texas school shooting; flags to fly at half-staff