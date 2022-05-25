Palmetto man killed after being hit by train

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Palmetto man was killed Tuesday evening when he stepped into the path of a train, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At about 5:20 p.m., a 32-year-old man was walking near the rail crossing on 25th Street West, east of Bayshore Road. A train pulling 42 loaded rail cars was heading south, toward the crossing, when the man stepped in front of the locomotive. He died at the scene, troopers said.

The incident is still under investigation.

