Myakka City man charged with child molestation

Justin LaGasse
Justin LaGasse(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is behind bars, charged with sexually molesting several young girls between 9-13 years of age, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say a 15-year-old girl, after being admitted to Bayside Center for Behavioral Health in February, disclosed to other patients that she had been molested by 38-year-old Justin LaGasse when she was 11 years old. The other patients told staff, who notified authorities.

The girl told deputies she want over to LaGasse’s house where he gave her marijuana and alcohol and touched her inappropriately, before making her promise she would never tell anyone. She also told deputies another friend and the friend’s sister had also been molested by LaGasse.

On April 1, deputies interviewed the first victim’s friend, who told deputies a similar story and added her sister had also been sexually assaulted by LaGasse.

Legasse was arrested May 24 and charged with five counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years of age and three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between 12-16 years of age.

He remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

