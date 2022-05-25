Manatee authorities looking for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton, wearing a black T-shirt with anime characters on it, blue pajama pants, Converse sneakers and black goat earrings.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

