Manatee authorities looking for missing teen

Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton....
Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton. She requires medication.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton, wearing a black T-shirt with anime characters on it, blue pajama pants, Converse sneakers and black goat earrings.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She requires medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

