Manatee authorities looking for missing teen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.
Isabella Spoly, 18, was last seen Tuesday in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West in Bradenton, wearing a black T-shirt with anime characters on it, blue pajama pants, Converse sneakers and black goat earrings.
She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She requires medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.