A few late day storms possible for Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer pattern continues on Wednesday. That means mostly sunny skies to start the day and then the sea breeze to move inland by mid afternoon with a few pockets of storms developing after 3 p.m. and then moving toward the NW at 10-15 mph. Although the rain chance is small there will still be a few storms popping up as the sea breeze moves inland. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times along with a few bolts of lightning with a couple of storms.

Futurecast for Wednesday evening (WWSB)

On Thursday expect to see a similar set up but with just a few more storms in the afternoon and evening. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches and low 90s inland. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s east of I-75. The rain chance on Thursday is at 30%.

A weak cold front moves into north Florida on Friday and this will try and turn the winds more to the south to southwest through the day. This will bring a chance for a few morning showers along the coast and then the main focus will be inland during the late afternoon. These storms will move basically to the north and northeast away from the coast. The rain chance goes to 50% for inland storms and 30% closer to the coastline.

Same holds true for Saturday as the front will still have an influence. In fact we will have to watch this closely as it could be close enough to us that it could keeps clouds lingering a while on Saturday with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms anytime during the day.

Sunday a little drier air will try and move in so the rain chances drop a little to 30% near the coast and 40% well inland. The high on Sunday will be around 90.

For Memorial day look for partly cloudy and warm conditions with a high around 90 and a 40% chance for mainly late day storms pushing from inland areas back toward the beaches later in the day.

