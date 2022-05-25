Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast – The British Pilots of Arcadia

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Twenty-three British pilots from World War Two are buried here on the Suncoast. How did Arcadia, Florida become their final resting place? And who remembers them, every year, on Memorial Day?

Here’s a link to a website dedicated to the memory of all the British pilots who trained at Riddle and Carlstrom Airfields in Florida from 1941 to 1945:

http://www.5bfts.org.uk/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

