Best chance for rain this week is 48 hours away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large area of high pressure centered over the Bahamas and extending over Florida will keep our rain chances low again today. A few storms will build inland later in the day and slowly drift to the northwest.

Most of the storms will die out as they drift but there is a small chance that a few of the storms will hold together as they approach the Gulf waters and bring a late afternoon or early evening shower to the coast. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon “feels like” temperatures near 100.

The best chance for rain this week will come on Friday. At that point, a weak front will move into Florida and destabilize our atmosphere. Our winds will turn to the south or southwest and moisture will move in. With heating, moisture and sea breezes and front, we will have a 50% chance for storms that build and move inland.

Slightly drier air and lower rain chances for the weekend as the front clears the area and high pressure again builds in. As winds shift back to the northeast our rain chances will again go up a bit on Monday. The showers we get will mostly be late afternoon and evening.

