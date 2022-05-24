Two killed in head-on crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday night when a wrong-way driver on U.S. 41 hit another vehicle head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say at about 8:30 p.m., a pickup truck driven by a 46-year-old North Port man traveling south on the northbound left lane of U.S. 41 near Zemel Road in Charlotte County when he collided with a sedan heading north in the same lane.

The driver of the pickup and the driver of the sedan, a 31-year-old man from Punta Gorda, were killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

