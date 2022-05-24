Stand with Parkland issues statement on Texas shooting

(WWSB) - In Uvalde, Texas, 14 students and a teacher were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Romas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. Romas is dead.

Tony Montalto, President and CEO of Stand with Parkland released the following statement. He lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting in 2018.

Tragic news coming out of Uvalde, Texas with reports of another school shooting. We know the devastation felt by the families which have been torn apart today as their children and loved ones were murdered at school today. It is not enough, but we send our prayers to them. Schools should be a place of learning and safety — where parents should not fear for their children’s safe return. As we unravel what happened today, Stand with Parkland – The National Association of Families for Safe Schools remains laser-focused on bringing people together to find pragmatic solutions and pass thoughtful and impactful legislation that fosters a safer environment in America’s schools.

Gina Montalto was one of the 17 victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

