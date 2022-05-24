Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
School District of Manatee County issues statement following Texas school shooting

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has issued a statement following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas that claimed the lives of 14 students and one teacher.

A spokesperson for Manatee Schools says they will remain vigilant and keep a close eye on their students during the remaining final days of the school year.

“Our Chief Safety and Security Officer has reached out to all Principals and District Leaders to remain vigilant during the remaining two days of school. Both remaining school days are early release for students,” said District Spokesperson Mike Barber.

