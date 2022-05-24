Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Bradenton

Rescue crews were on the scene this morning on 14th Street West near Cortez Road. A pedestrian...
Rescue crews were on the scene this morning on 14th Street West near Cortez Road. A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning trying to cross the road.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
May. 24, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday morning when she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say that at about 2:15 a.m., an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling north on the left turn lane on U.S. 41, just south of Cortez Road. A pedestrian, identified as a 35-year old woman, was walking north, in the same lane as the SUV when they collided.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

