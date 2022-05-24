Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was killed Tuesday morning when she attempted to cross U.S. 41 near Cortez Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say that at about 2:15 a.m., an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Palmetto woman was traveling north on the left turn lane on U.S. 41, just south of Cortez Road. A pedestrian, identified as a 35-year old woman, was walking north, in the same lane as the SUV when they collided.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

