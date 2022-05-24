Advertise With Us
Operations center keeping Sarasota schools safe

Sarasota County School District security and safety.
Sarasota County School District security and safety.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: This updated story originally ran Dec, 3, 2021

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - In the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde Texas, the Operations and Communications Center in Osprey remains a busy place. There can be any type of emergency at any moment. They are the eyes and ears for the Sarasota County School District when it comes to security and safety, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“We’re always looking and we’re watching,” said Tim Enos, police chief for the school district. “Anything that we get, that we hear anything suspicious as it relates to social media, any kid that may want to self-harm or anything that kid may want to come to school and do something that’s nefarious, we are always watching.”

This security nerve center has access to more than 7,000 cameras for the district’s 62 schools. Hundreds of cameras are at the bigger schools, while dozens of cameras are at the smaller schools. There is a staff of about 100, which includes officers at each of the schools. Their top priority is keeping every student and staff member safe.

“These security monitors can be in touch with any school at anytime as well as any bus,” said Enos. “As well as the county, as well as local law enforcement, we’re fully integrated ... we’re able to contact them at anytime.”

Between a staff filled with retired police officers and their state of the art technology, the Enos says they have all the tools to continue thriving as one of the top school districts for security and safety.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

