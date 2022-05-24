Advertise With Us
Mostly dry today with very warm afternoon temperatures

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture remains lacking aloft and, despite the sea breeze and temperatures in the 90s, our rainfall will be limited today. At the surface there is sufficient moisture to push the “feels like” temperature to near 100. UV indexes will once again be in the extreme range and at our beaches, the UV index will be even higher.

Late afternoon storms will build east of the interstate. The storms will be slow-moving with a drift toward the coast as the sea breeze collapses. Most storms will die out as they drift west, but a few may make it to the coast after sunset.

By Thursday winds will turn more southerly and moisture will increase aloft. A front will advance into North Florida and that combination will bring enough instability to bump rain chances to 50% for Sunday. There is a chance that the front will sink south and some drier will move in for Monday. although that long-range forecast is still uncertain.

