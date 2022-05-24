More storms expected later this week

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With high pressure anchored east of Florida so we can expect to see sea breeze storms developing each day this week. On Tuesday and Wednesday those storms will be limited as drier air moves in but by Thursday it will get a little more active as some additional moisture moves back in.

For Tuesday we can expect mostly sunny skies to start the day with a few clouds developing in the afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. Because the atmosphere will be a little drier we wont see as many storms developing in the afternoon as we saw on Monday. Isolated showers and a possible thunderstorm is possible on Tuesday but mainly inland. The rain chance is at 20%. Winds will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph to start the day and then switch around to the west as the sea breeze develops and pushes inland. Highs on Tuesday will reach into the mid 80s at the coast and low 90s inland. The heat index will be approaching 100 by late afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with only a few late day storms. Highs will once again be in the mid to upper 80s near the coast and low 90s well inland.

By Thursday we will see additional moisture move back in as a frontal boundary moves into N. Florida. This will bring a little better chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday expect to see an increase cloudiness along with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms the rain chance jumps to 50%. Some of the storms will contain some heavy rain at times.

Sunday and Monday a little drier air settles in but still at 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms for a few late day storms to develop.

