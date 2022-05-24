Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Last public pay phone removed from New York City

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.
The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – New York has hung up its last public pay phone.

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.

New York started transitioning from pay phones to Link NYC kiosks in 2015. The system offers free Wi-Fi, free phone calls and charging stations.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, you can still find some private pay phones on public property.

If Clark Kent ever needs to change into Superman, he can find four walk-in phone booths around the city.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround
Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash
Everliz Valentina Vega Medina
Body of woman missing at South Lido Beach is found off Longboat Key
Sarasota PD update fatal crash
Update: Woman dies in Sarasota crash at Tamiami Trail and University Parkway
Medina follow up
Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach

Latest News

A 3-month-old baby is doing better after an alternate brand of formula sends her to the hospital.
Baby hospitalized after given different formula
Texas authorities said a man was arrested after impersonating a San Antonio police officer...
Texas man impersonates police officer, robs homeowners, police say
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, gas prices continue to rise.
Gas prices affecting Memorial weekend travel