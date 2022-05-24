Happy Turtle Week! Here’s how to protect Florida’s turtle population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Wild Turtle Week in Florida!

This time of year is prime nesting season for many of Florida’s turtles and tortoises. Freshwater turtles and diamondback terrapins often cross roads as they head to nesting locations.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has some suggestions to help keep these adorable creatures safe!

1) Keep an eye out for turtles and tortoises on the road.

2) If it is safe to do so (DO NOT RUN INTO TRAFFIC) you can help turtles and tortoises cross the road. Only take the turtles and tortoises directly across the road in the way they were heading.

3) Pick up turtles by holding them firmly with both hands towards the rear of their shells. Be aware that some turtles have long necks and strong limbs. Never pick up a turtle by its tail.

4) Never move a turtle or tortoise to a new location. Turtles and tortoises have great internal navigation systems and will try to return to where they were captured. It is also possible to spread diseases by moving reptiles around.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.