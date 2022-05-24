Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Family of woman killed off the shore of South Lido raising funds for funeral costs

Everliz Valentina Vega Medina : Credit Adaura Achumba
Everliz Valentina Vega Medina : Credit Adaura Achumba(Vega Family)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of the 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. Together, the parents of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, have established a savings account to raise funds for her funeral.

Sarasota Police say Valentina went swimming with a friend Saturday night at South Lido Key Beach. Her friend returned to the shore to find Medina was missing and called for law enforcement to help. After a daylong search, Valentina’s body was found near Longboat Key.

Elver Vega and Sandra Medina are asking for those willing to help with expenses to make a donation at Wells Fargo using the savings account under the name Elmer Vega via Zelle using number +19412539026.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the family.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround
Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash
Everliz Valentina Vega Medina
Body of woman missing at South Lido Beach is found off Longboat Key
Sarasota PD update fatal crash
Update: Woman dies in Sarasota crash at Tamiami Trail and University Parkway
Courtesy Elver Vega
Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach

Latest News

Rescued Turtle (Source: WSVN/CNN)
Happy Turtle Week! Here’s how to protect Florida’s turtle population
Rescue crews were on the scene this morning on 14th Street West near Cortez Road. A pedestrian...
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in Bradenton
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) sprays water on his face during a...
Defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning back in East finals
Two killed in head-on crash in Charlotte County