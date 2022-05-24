Family of woman killed off the shore of South Lido raising funds for funeral costs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of the 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. Together, the parents of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, have established a savings account to raise funds for her funeral.

Sarasota Police say Valentina went swimming with a friend Saturday night at South Lido Key Beach. Her friend returned to the shore to find Medina was missing and called for law enforcement to help. After a daylong search, Valentina’s body was found near Longboat Key.

Elver Vega and Sandra Medina are asking for those willing to help with expenses to make a donation at Wells Fargo using the savings account under the name Elmer Vega via Zelle using number +19412539026.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the family.

