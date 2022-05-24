Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina, the young woman who tragically drowned in an accident off South Lido Key Beach.

A day at the beach suddenly turned tragic, leaving family and friends mourning the loss of their loved one.

Sarasota Police reported Everliz Valentina Medina went swimming with a friend Saturday night at South Lido Key Beach. Her friend returned to the shore to find Medina was missing and called for law enforcement to help. After a daylong search, Medina’s body was found near Longboat Key.

ABC7 spoke with María Oroño, one of Medina’s close friends, who’s sharing her heartbreak.

“Valentina and I clicked instantly,” Oroño told ABC7 with the help of a translator. “Since day one when we met at a mutual friends house. I always had a great time with her, and we never separated since then.”

Oroño said she was heartbroken when she got the call letting her know her friend had drowned. At first, she couldn’t believe her longtime friend was suddenly gone after knowing her for so many years.

The two have been close since they bonded at grade school in Venezuela, and eventually moved to the United States together. Through the years, Medina proved herself to be a wonderful friend through and through. Oroño describes her as kind to those around her and headstrong in her ways.

“She was a free spirit, anybody could’ve told you that,” Oroño said. “There was no one that could tell her no because if she wanted to accomplish something, she would do it.”

Maria says it’s been hard to truly understand her friend’s passing, especially because she was so young. Medina was only 24 when she died.

Oroño told ABC7 she doesn’t know how she’ll move on, but it will surely take time to come to terms with this loss.

“What I’m going to miss most is hearing her voice and her calls when she would tell me about her day,” she said. “She’s not going to be there anymore; she’s not going to call me. That’s what I am going to miss the most.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.