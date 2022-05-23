Advertise With Us
WATCH: Pine View High School Class President delivers moving speech

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s where you can watch the full speech from Pine View Class President Zander Moricz.

If you’re not caught up on the backstory, here’s the history.

Zander Moricz wanted to use this time to speak about his experience as a gay student or criticize House Bill 1557, which supporters call the “Parental Rights in Education” ...colloquially known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. However, Moricz had been warned that his microphone would be cut off if he made any mention or reference to that law. After organizing a student walkout against the then-pending legislation and a similar protest in downtown Sarasota he decided to deliver his speech in a creative way.

He spoke about his curly hair. His curly hair was a part of who he is. So, he learned to embrace it.

Moricz said the principal told him such comments would be “polarizing and not school appropriate.” He said his face turned red. “I’m told that my human rights are controversial and therefore not appropriate for school setting. I’m the class president and my human rights are not appropriate for my speech at my school graduation.”

“I used to hate my curls I spent mornings and nights embarrassed of them trying desperately to straighten this part of who I am but the daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much to endure,” Moricz said.

