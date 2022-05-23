Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tourism thriving in Florida ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Passengers wait at the security entrance to Concourse G at Miami International Airport, Friday,...
Passengers wait at the security entrance to Concourse G at Miami International Airport, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Tourists have returned to Florida in numbers that are surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Officials at Miami International Airport are projecting the “busiest Memorial Day weekend ever,” according to a news release sent Monday.

Passenger traffic at the airport was up 17% over the last 30 days, compared to the same period before the pandemic hit in 2020. The airport is currently averaging 150,000 passengers a day compared to 126,000 daily in 2019, which was a previous all-time high.

Similar growth in tourism is being seen statewide in Florida, which never had mandatory statewide mask mandates and was primarily open for businesses throughout the pandemic, even when the state was getting battered by the delta wave that killed thousands of Floridians last summer. During news conferences, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis frequently notes how businesses were open despite COVID-19 in the “free state of Florida.”

Figures released earlier this year by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism promotion agency, showed that tourism statewide is now slightly surpassing numbers from before the pandemic. In the first quarter of this year, Florida had 35.9 million visitors, a 1.3% increase over the same quarter in 2019.

