Suncoast reaction to graduation speech from Pine View School class president that’s stirring a lot of controversy and discussion

By Rick Adams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A speech from Zander Moricz during the graduation ceremony for Pine View School grabbing everyone’s attention on Sunday.

“We thought the speech was wonderful, it was very inspiring and clever at the same time,” said Mary Tavarozzi, Board of Directors President for ALSO Youth. “It would’ve been ideal if he could’ve given the speech that he originally wanted to give.”

Zander, who is openly gay, was told by administrators that his mic would be cut off if he talked about certain topics during his speech, mainly gay issues. He went about his speech in a creative way, still getting his message across.

“I think everything that he’s doing is awesome, I think it’s fantastic that he is doing so much to take a stand,” said Lily Lewis, a 9th grade student at Pine View School.

Sarasota School Board Vice Chair Tom Edwards was on hand for Pine View’s graduation ceremony. He says he’s very proud of Zander, even mentioning one of the quotes from Zander’s speech.

“Those with the most power are coming after those with the least,” said Edwards. “That’s what’s important to Zander, social justice.”

There’s hope from many that Zander’s speech and his stance will pave the way for students on the Suncoast and everywhere when it comes to issues such as being gay.

“There’s still a lot of LGBTQ youth going to school in Sarasota County,” said Tavarozzi. “They need to be reassured that they aren’t being erased, that they will be respected and affirmed, and they will be able to go to school as they are, who they are.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

