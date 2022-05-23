Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed on I-75 Sunday night when he collided with a boat trailer being towed by another vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck carrying five people and towing a boat was heading north near State Road 72 at about 10:20 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 47-year-old Sarasota man, also heading north, hit the boat trailer.

The SUV went onto the shoulder of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene, troopers said. No one in the pickup was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.