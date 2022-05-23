Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

