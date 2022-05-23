Advertise With Us
North Port man sentenced for unlawful arms sales

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man will spend a year in federal prison for dealing firearms without a license, the U.S. state attorney’s office announced Monday.

Larry Alan Goldman, 64, was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, and a $25,000 fine.

According to court documents, between February 2020 and August 2021, undercover federal agents and a confidential informant purchased approximately 14 firearms from Goldman’s vendor booth at a flea market in North Fort Myers.

Goldman did not have a federal firearms license to buy and sell firearms. In September 2021, federal agents visited Goldman at his home and served him with a violation notice. Goldman agreed to stop selling firearms.

Following ATF’s meeting with Goldman, undercover ATF agents purchased two additional firearms from Goldman at the flea market in 2021. In October 2021, agents executed a federal search warrant of Goldman’s home. Approximately 29 firearms and approximately $36,828 in cash were seized. Investigators determined Goldman had purchased approximately 313 firearms.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

