Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday.

Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season.

Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning have won three of four games this postseason. One more victory will send them to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years.

Sam Reinhart scored Florida’s lone goal. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 34 shots.

