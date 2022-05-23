Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz hit a new stumbling block when a potential juror wore a T-shirt potentially prejudicial to his case.

The woman wore a burgundy and silver T-shirt on Monday saying Teachers Strong and two hashtags referring to Cruz’s 2018 murder of 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Those are the school’s colors, and such T-shirts were ubiquitous in South Florida long after the shooting.

The judge dismissed not only the woman, but nine other potential jurors who were in her group.

Cruz pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury will decide whether he gets a sentence of death or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround
Everliz Valentina Vega Medina
Body of woman missing at South Lido Beach is found off Longboat Key
Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee
Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
Chairman of Manatee County Commission issues statement on letter condemning county administrator

Latest News

In December 2018, Amber Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over...
Mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
2 separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox...
Presumptive case of monkeypox probed in South Florida