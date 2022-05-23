Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Hot and dry weather for several days on the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expanding area of high pressure brings sunny skies and a reduced chance for afternoon showers for several days.

The high pressure area will contain a broad region of sinking air. Under the sinking air, our temperatures will warm and we will see afternoon highs at or above 90 degrees. The UV index will be in the extreme range today under a mostly sunny sky. Heat indexes will climb to near the 100-degree mark. The sinking air will also keep our rain chances minimal today and for the next few days.

By Thursday the high-pressure ridge will begin to break down. At the same time, a front will stall out in North Florida and destabilize the atmosphere. At that point, our rain chances will go up to about 40% to 50% and hold there into the weekend. These will be mostly inland and afternoon storms.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

