First Alert Traffic: Gas Leak at Lime Ave. and Fruitville Road. Lanes opening but traffic slow

Gas leak at Lime Ave and Fruitville
Gas leak at Lime Ave and Fruitville(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UPDATE: The leak is contained...all lanes are open but expect delays.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are responding to a gas leak that is causing a major road closure in Sarasota.

Sarasota Police Officers are assisting with road closures. Lime Ave. is closed from Ringling Boulevard to Fruitville Rd.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

