City of Venice launches hurricane videos, guide for 2022 season

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that it will launch a series of informative videos addressing the upcoming storm season, as well as the City of Venice Hurricane Guide,

Hurricane Season kicks off June 1.

The goal of these videos is to help educate the community on many hurricane topics, including storm preparation and response, flood mitigation and stormwater management, the transportation plan for area evacuation centers (shelters), when to stay put vs. evacuate, and dispelling hurricane myths.

The videos can be found here.

The videos and updated hurricane guide can also be found on the City website, www.venicegov.com, in several locations by hovering on the top homepage headers “I Want To,” “Residents,” and “Government/Fire.”

