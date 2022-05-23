Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden sought Monday to calm concerns about recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States, saying he did not see the need to institute strict quarantine measures.

Speaking in Tokyo a day after he said the virus was something “to be concerned about,” Biden said, “I just don’t think it rises to the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19.”

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa. But as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones. On Sunday, one presumptive case of monkeypox also was being investigated in Broward County in South Florida, which state health officials said appeared to be related to international travel.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

Biden said the smallpox vaccine works for monkeypox. Asked whether the U.S. has enough stockpile of that vaccine to handle the monkeypox spread, Biden said, “I think we do have enough to deal with the likelihood of a problem.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Pine View class president was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Body of woman missing at South Lido Beach is found off Longboat Key
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee
Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
Chairman of Manatee County Commission issues statement on letter condemning county administrator
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

Latest News

Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Sarasota man dies in I-75 crash
FILE - An Afghan boy sleeps beneath a mosquito net as those displaced people have put up...
UN refugee agency: Number of displaced worldwide tops 100 million
John Scalzi's Monday forecast
Hot and dry weather for several days on the Suncoast