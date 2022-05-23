Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Agents of Impact share untold stories of segregation and persecution

Sarasota students came together to learn commonalities between communities.
Impact Theatre's Agents of Impact
Impact Theatre's Agents of Impact(ABC 7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Impact Theatre hosted its inaugural gathering showcasing “Agents of Impact.” Students across Sarasota came together and interviewed elders from the African American and Jewish communities.

African American students interviewed Holocaust survivors and Jewish students interviewed African American elders who lived through segregation. Students created interpretations from their elders’ stories that displayed their resilience, survival and hope.

The inspiration for Agents of Impact came from the notable relationship that Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel shared.

The goal was to teach students about the common histories and shared legacies between African Americans and Jewish people.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Bradenton Police: Suspect dead after jumping in retention pond to flee
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Sarasota Police search for missing woman at South Lido Beach
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport needs hired help
Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
Chairman of Manatee County Commission issues statement on letter condemning county administrator
Cuc "Tina" Luong died after being hit by a vehicle May 113 in Ellenton.
Vehicle suspected in fatal hit-and-run is found, troopers say

Latest News

Pine View Class President
Pine View Class President delivers powerful speech to class of 2022
Pine View School class president ordered to censor graduation speech
Fla. Class President was told he couldn’t speak about being gay. So, he found a workaround.
Dr. Scott Hopes spoke to return
Chairman of Manatee County Commission issues statement on letter condemning county administrator
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Dubai developer to buy Florida condo collapse site for $120M