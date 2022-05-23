Agents of Impact share untold stories of segregation and persecution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Impact Theatre hosted its inaugural gathering showcasing “Agents of Impact.” Students across Sarasota came together and interviewed elders from the African American and Jewish communities.

African American students interviewed Holocaust survivors and Jewish students interviewed African American elders who lived through segregation. Students created interpretations from their elders’ stories that displayed their resilience, survival and hope.

The inspiration for Agents of Impact came from the notable relationship that Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel shared.

The goal was to teach students about the common histories and shared legacies between African Americans and Jewish people.

