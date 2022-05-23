Advertise With Us
2 separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said.

The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday. They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet.

The second group of six migrants swam ashore near Golden Beach in Miami-Dade County several hours later after their vessel capsized. There were no reported injuries, Slosar said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

