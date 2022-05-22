Advertise With Us
U.S.C.G St. Petersburg rescues boaters stranded on buoy

USCG rescue in St. Pete
USCG rescue in St. Pete(USCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued three people from a 24-foot vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, Saturday.

The 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew picked up the three people off a buoy near Egmont Key without medical concerns.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg were notified via VHF radio channel 16 of the vessel taking on water. The owner is coordinating with commercial salvage for the vessel.

The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

