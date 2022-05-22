Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police work with community to perform boat safety checks

ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - National Boat Safety Week is underway and several organizations as well as a Suncoast family working for change came together this weekend to help make a difference.

The Sarasota Police Department partnered with the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 84, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission , U.S. Coast Guard Station Cortez, and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Stranding Investigations Program for an Interagency Boating Safety Inspection Day.

In addition to the multiple organizations out at the 10th Street Boat Ramps, the family of Ethan Isaacs was there.

Greg and Mindy Isaacs, Ethan’s parents also joined the boating safety inspection event to share the importance of wearing an engine cut-off switch. Their son, Ethan, lost his life tragically in November 2020 after he was struck by a coach’s boat propeller after a boat crash during practice. The coach lost his footing and fell off his boat and was not wearing an engine cut-off switch.

“According to the United States Coast Guard, each year, hundreds of lives are lost, thousands are injured and millions of dollars in property damage happens because of preventable recreational boating accidents on our waterways,” said Sarasota Police Marine Patrol Officer Michael Skinner. “The Sarasota Police Department wants to make sure everyone has a safe boating season,” said Officer Skinner.

Families wanting to enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day weekend may head out for a day on a boat that has seen very little use during the winter. In the excitement of the holiday weekend, safety equipment checks are often overlooked. Families may later find themselves without the necessary equipment in an emergency or be upset when they are cited for violations by local law enforcement.

